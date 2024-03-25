Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposals will see the pods built alongside four single-storey timber cabins, three timber enterprise kiosks and an extension to the Landing restaurant and café in Beadnell.

Despite objections from the parish council, the plans were unanimously approved by Northumberland County Council.

The parish council’s objections centred around the temporary permission granted to the Landing restaurant. It was felt that the new development, which was designed to work alongside the Landing, may not be viable without the restaurant in the future.

Eco pods similar to those that will be built in Beadnell. Photo: Xsite Architecture.

However, council planners at the North Northumberland Local Area Planning Committee explained to members that the proposals would be acceptable with or without the existing restaurant, which has planning permission until 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, parish councillor Alison Nation said: “To be clear from the outset, we’re asking you to refuse this application. Whilst a restaurant and café is a welcome addition, it is important that all development compliments the area.

“The development is not intended to act independently of the restaurant. Guests would have to drive or trudge across a field to look for breakfast or dinner. It’s hard to see how this holiday accommodation can be considered a viable or sustainable business.”

Speaking in support of the application, architect Tim Bailey of Xsite Architecture said: “The Landing has already demonstrated a strong demand for a food and beverage offer at Beadnell Bay.

The Landing restaurant in Beadnell. Photo: Xsite Architecture.

“It has made a significant contribution to the local economy and the applicant seeks to built on that.”

Councillors on the committee felt there were no planning reasons to justify a refusal.

Local ward councillor Guy Renner Thompson said: “What is going to happen to this site has been rumbling on since before I was a councillor in 2015. You can see the applicant has worked with officers and therefore I am of the opinion that they would just go straight to appeal if it was refused.

“There’s lots of people who do support the proposals and the businessman who is going to run them is a local person. The community has been debating this site for a long time, it needs to be put to bed.”