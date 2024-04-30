Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland County Council successfully secured £14.7m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund last year to upgrade active travel routes in Bedlington and between Corbridge and Hexham.

The project will see a new active travel path along part of Ridge Terrace, up Hazelmere Avenue, and along the existing footpath to Choppington Road, then continuing along Schalksmuhle Road to Bedlington Police Station.

The path will continue around the back of the police station and along the edge of Gallagher Park to Rothesay Terrace.

The new cycle and pedestrian routes project is currently due to be complete by March 2026. (Photo by James Hardisty)

A new route will run along Station Road, Clayton Street, and North View, before crossing the A1147, running down Grange Avenue and Park Avenue to Moorland Avenue.

Here it will meet a path that runs from St John’s Road to East Sleekburn, then along Brock Lane to Cambois.

There will also be a route along part of Stead Lane, Steadland Square, and The Oval, then along an existing path to the B1331, before connecting with the railway-side cycle path and Palace Road.

Routes will be a mix of shared pedestrian and cyclist use or segregated and some short paths will connect to the main routes. Some new crossings will also be installed.

The council hopes the scheme will reduce accidents involving cyclists and pedestrians by 10%, reduce journeys by car, improve infrastructure, and tackle deprivation.