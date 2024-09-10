Plans to turn a Pegswood house into a home for vulnerable children have been approved by councillors.

The proposals will see the property on Longleat Gardens used as a home for up to two children aged between six and 17.

The home is intended to accommodate one child, but there could be occasions when two children live there, for example if they were siblings.

A report presented to members of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee on Monday explained that the proposals would “expand the capacity” of the council’s existing residential homes and would be used “in a similar way to that of a foster family. The home would be inspected by education watchdog Ofsted.

Longleat Gardens in Pegswood, where the children's home will be. Photo: Google Streetview.

There were 11 objections received from local residents. Speaking at Monday’s meeting, objector Trevor Cameron Brown outlined his concerns.

He said: “I am sympathetic of the need for support services for children who find themselves in vulnerable predicaments for whatever reason. This model of isolating one child is fundamentally wrong on many levels.

“The conversion of that property to a business will directly impact ours and our neighbours privacy.”

Adam Hall, Northumberland County Council’s children’s services residential lead manager, spoke in support of the plan.

He said: “This would see the establishment of safe, nurturing environment for children who through no fault of their own are unable to live with their families. It is urgently needed.

“Currently, many children are placed in homes far from their community, which can be disruptive to their education, social life and overall wellbeing. This will be a safe environment for children to play and relax in.

“All of our homes are currently rated good by Ofsted. Safety and the wellbeing of children will always be a top priority.

“This would be a valuable addition to the local community, providing much needed support for local children.”

The plans were recommended for approval by council planners, and members of the committee voted unanimously to go with that recommendation.