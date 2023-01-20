Proposals had been submitted to Northumberland County Council to destroy the closed Horncliffe County First School and replace it with a “custom build” home and annexed accommodation.

The school closed in 2005 and has fallen into disrepair, resulting in a number of letters of support for the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a report by council officers said that while it supported the removal of the “derelict” school building, it had concerns about the design of the building and its potential impact on neighbouring bungalows at Hair Court, which were built by the same developer.

The application for the former Horncliffe County First School site was rejected by six votes to two, with two abstentions.

As no “substantive” amendments were proposed by the applicant, it was recommended for refusal and at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council, members voted in line with the officer’s recommendations.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Trevor Thorne said: “I think our planning officer has it exactly right. It doesn’t fit in, it is too close to the bungalows and there’s nothing like it in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good design should reflect what is around. If we approve this, people will say ‘what were the planning committee doing? It’s a carbuncle that should never have been allowed’.”

Coun Jeff Watson added: “I obviously would like to see that old school building down. I hope the applicant will come back with a different plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is just not a good design. I hope the applicant will see where we’re coming from.”