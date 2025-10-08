Plans to build a new second floor extension for a Northumberland hotel have been given the green light.

Thirty-eight new rooms will be constructed at the Holiday Inn on Fisher Lane at Seaton Burn.

The application site is situated within an area of open countryside within the county’s greenbelt, located south-west of Cramlington and north of Seaton Burn. It is reached by an access road connected to the Seaton Burn roundabout and is part of the “complex junction” between the A1 and A19.

The footprint of the building would not be increased by the application, with the new rooms built entirely above the existing first floor. The application will also see solar panels installed across the entire roof of both the existing building and the new extension.

The Holiday Inn at Seaton Burn. Photo: Simon Greener/NCJ Media

The new extension will see a further eight jobs created, bringing the total number of staff employed to 28 full-time equivalent roles. Currently, the hotel has 151 bedrooms.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s strategic planning committee, members raised concerns about the number of parking spaces at the site and questioned the installation of new cycling provision.

Cllr Malcolm Robinson said: “There’s no additional parking. Is there any reason for that?”

Cllr Sonia Simm added: “The lack of parking is a concern. If they’re increasing staff and bedrooms, isn’t there a requirement for parking rather than cycle parking? Who is going to cycle there?”

Council officers explained that the hotel already has 201 parking spaces, meaning there is “over provision” for spaces even with the additional room.

Cllr Gordon Stewart proposed approval of the plans. He said: “It is fantastic that so many people want to come here and do business, for leisure or to visit family.

“We have a great county and I totally agree with the application.”

The committee’s chairman, Coun Trevor Thorne, added: “I would just say one of the reasons we’re allowing this in the greenbelt is the development of the economy.

“The expansion of the hotel will help the local economy, it will help business and tourism and for that very reason I think it deserves our support.”

The plans were unanimously approved by the committee.