A change of use application for The Sour Grapes Wine Bar on Newgate Street has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

There were no objections.

The former Sour Grapes Wine Bar in Morpeth. Picture: Google.

Senior planning officer Ryan Soulsby, granting approval using delegated powers, reported: “As the site is located within Morpeth town centre, there are a selection of other bars and drinking establishments that are located in proximity to the application site.

"The supporting documents identify 19 drinking establishments that exist with the surrounding area and as such it can be concluded that the loss of this community facility would not impact upon Morpeth’s ability to offer appropriate services to residents. The principle of residential development at the application site is therefore acceptable.”

The plans have been amended slightly with minimal changes now proposed to the external elevations of the property.

The existing timber windows, boarding and shop front are to remain.

"The proposed amendments are acceptable and would not cause harm to the visual character of the application property or the surrounding area,” reported Mr Soulsby.

"The retention of all timber features upon the building’s frontage is welcomed, and addresses the original concerns of Morpeth Town Council.”

The bar, which was also a live music venue, closed last June.