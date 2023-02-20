Northumberland County Council wants to carry out the scheme on the Mouldshaugh Lane Garages in Felton but there is opposition from current tenants, some of whom have had their garage for more than 40 years.

Felton Parish Council has also written a letter of objection expressing concern that it would impact on social interaction in a tight-knit community, likening it to an ‘ informal Men’s Shed space’.

Concerns have also been raised that the proposal would result in the loss of 16 parking spaces.

The proposed site.

However, it is being recommended for approval at a meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council planning committee on Thursday.

Senior planning officer Jon Sharp reports: “The introduction of residential dwellings into an area hitherto used as garages would change the character of the site however this would not be to the detriment of the wider area and would potentially improve the visual amenity of the site.

"Demand for accessible bungalows in rural areas of Northumberland is very high and development sites are few and far between in these areas, including Felton.

“The comments from neighbours raising concerns about the impacts of the proposals on the amenity of surrounding property owners and of those who currently rent garages are noted, however, there are no substantial concerns in respect of overlooking, overbearing, or loss of privacy and the applicant has confirmed that a number of the garages are currently vacant, whilst others are not used for their intended purpose.”

It is intended that priority will be given to residents within the local parish.

The proposals emerged after the council carried out a housing needs assessment which revealed a need for accessible bungalows in rural areas.

It is proposing the Husk concept developed by Tyneside architect Russell Edwards. The garage structure is retained but a new section is fabricated offsite and added.