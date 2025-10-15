A proposed conversion of redundant barns into short-term holiday lets has been refused by planners.

A planning application by Karl Knight proposed the development at Middle Cawledge Park Farm, near Alnwick.

A planning report on his behalf stated: “The plan is that these will help support the applicants financially as they move back to the UK after many years overseas.

“Although, they are weathertight, the aim is to repair and enhance the structure to bring them up to modern standards.”

It added: “This small development, therefore represents a useful opportunity to expand the tourist offer in a popular area, while not introducing any new buildings into the landscape.”

There were no objections by local residents and a letter of support from the Northumberland and Newcastle Society.

However, the bid was turned down by Northumberland County Council’s planning department.

Senior planning officer Jon Sharp explained that while the proposed conversion was acceptable in principle there was a lack of information about bat and breeding bird surveys.

He stated: “As it is not possible for the required bat surveys, in particular, to be submitted within a reasonable timeframe, the applicant was advised to withdraw the application. No response was received to this request therefore the application is now recommended for refusal due to lack of information on this point.”