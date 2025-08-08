Plan to convert barn on north Northumberland farm into six homes

A barn at a farm near Lucker could be converted into six dwellings.

A notification of prior approval for the proposed scheme at Hoppen Farm has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

In its application, Northumberland Estates say that partial demolition will take place to allow access and work operators to be carried out ‘but nothing beyond the extent reasonably necessary’.

The application adds that the exterior walls will remain as they are, with some new window and door openings. The roofs will remain as slate with roof lights/ velux style windows.

Hoppen Farm, near Lucker.

The applicant also states that no highways impacts are foreseen and that the proposal utilises the existing highway access onto the B1341.

“The access is of sufficient standard to serve the proposed development and the anticipated traffic is minimal and will therefore not result in a detrimental impact to the highway network,” states the application.

A letter from the tenant farmer adds that the buildings are no longer required for agricultural use.