A council building which is currently home to Alnwick Register Office could be converted into homes.

Plans to convert the Grade II listed building on Fenkle Street into four apartments have been submitted.

An application seeking listed building consent and change of use permission has been lodged by Darras Hall Bespoke Properties Ltd.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “The existing building is currently occupied by Northumberland County Council but is due to be vacant and has potential to be developed into residential accommodation.

Plans have been submitted for the conversion of 27 Fenkle Street into apartments.

"The surrounding area includes a range of heritage assets. While any intervention on the site must be sensitive to this context, the town centre location offers significant potential for sustainable, community focused development that reinforces the vitality of the area.”

Originally constructed in around 1840 as a branch of Northumberland and Durham District Bank, the building was then purchased by the Duke of Northumberland following the bank’s collapse in 1857.

The archway was inserted in 1861, and in 1870 the building became the headquarters of the 2nd Northumberland (Percy) Artillery Volunteers, with a drill hall erected at the rear in 1888.

The building now houses Northumberland County Council’s registry offices, a community radio station, and meeting spaces for local organisations.

Internally, the building retains some elements of its original plan form, including generous ceiling heights and the central stairs. However many alterations have taken place over time, including partitioning of many of the traditional formal rooms at ground, first and second floor levels.

The planning report states: “The proposal to convert the under-used Grade II* listed building on Fenkle Street, Alnwick, from offices to four large residential apartments represents a sensitive, plan-led reuse of a significant heritage asset in the heart of the town centre.”

It continues: “Delivering four generously sized homes in this central location contributes to a balanced mix of housing types. This proposal brings a landmark building back into productive use, supporting the vitality and viability objectives for main towns.

"Heritage considerations have been central to the design approach. The scheme will conserve and enhance the building’s special interest and setting.”

A one-bedroom flat is proposed on the ground floor with a two-bedroom home on the first floor and a pair of three-bedroom apartments on the upper floors.