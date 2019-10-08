Plan for homes on site of former car showroom in Northumberland turned down at appeal
A bid to to replace a former Northumberland car showroom with nine homes that was supported by planning officers has been turned down on appeal.
The application, for the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of the new houses at Westroad Garage, on Rothbury Road in Longframlington, was unanimously refused at February’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council.
The site, which is owned by Tustain Motors, was until recently used as a car showroom with servicing and accident repair workshops, but market conditions led to its services being transferred to the company’s Alnwick base.
The proposals were for four four-bedroom properties and five three-bedroom dwellings, with two to be accessed from the existing entrance on Rothbury Road, another from Church Street and the other five via a new access from the estate road of Cairn Park.
Planners had recommended approval, but Coun Trevor Thorne, the local ward member, moved refusal on the grounds of design, height and massing as well as the impact on the nearby listed building, Rookwood House.
This decision was appealed by Tustain Motors, however, planning inspector Patrick Hanna dismissed this appeal last month.
In his decision notice, he concludes: ‘I have found that the development would not have a detrimental effect on the setting of the Rookwood House and adjacent cottage listed building.
‘However, this is outweighed by the harm caused to the character and appearance of Cairn Park from the excessive height of the northern terrace of the proposed development.
‘While this single issue represents a relatively small part of the overall scheme, nevertheless it makes the proposal unacceptable.’
In September, we reported that a planning inspector had agreed with Northumberland County Council that proposals for 24 properties on land west of Hawthorns, across the A697 from the cemetery, should not go ahead.
Described as the second phase of the 10 homes being developed on the adjoining site, the refusal decision was made under delegated authority by planning officers in February.
Inspector Tim Wheeler concluded that ‘the proposal would cause harm in terms of the main issue of the effect on the appearance of Longframlington and the surrounding rural area’.
And late in July, we reported that the appeal against the decision to reject an outline bid for 40 new homes on land to the south of Lightpipe Farm had been unsuccessful – but only due to a legal technicality, as a completed section 106 agreement was not submitted.