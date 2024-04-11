Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £1.5m investment into a technical training kit is part of the Energising Blyth programme, with the equipment to be based at the Energy Central Hub.

The new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) training facility is set to welcome students for the first time in September.

The hub is the first part of the two-phase energy central campus, which is described as a “transformational” development to support the growing low carbon energy sector in Blyth.

Artist impression of the Energy Central Learning Hub, part of Energy Central Campus.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, portfolio holder for business, said: “The learning hub will provide local young people a route to high-quality jobs in their neighbourhood. This kit will include hardware, machinery and other specialist high-tech equipment that will be needed to deliver the curriculum when the hub opens in September.”

Cllr Guy Renner Thompson, portfolio holder for education, hoped that the facility would help to stop young people leaving their homes to find work.

He said: “This is the next stage of an already fantastic project. The energy central learning hub is a partnership between the council, local schools and businesses.

“It is for the young people of Blyth and the surrounding area. It could be absolutely transformational.

“We need to get the message out there that they don’t have leave their home towns to get a well-paid job. Never mind ‘Born in Blyth, made in the Royal Navy’ – born in Blyth, made in Blyth.