Aln Valley Railway has submitted plans for a new building to provide covered storage.

Trustees say the expansion of the heritage railway has increased the storage and maintenance requirement for coaches and wagons.

A planning report explains that historic coaches and wagons, many of timber construction, need to be stored under cover when not in use.

The existing workshop and maintenance building houses both locomotives and coaches under restoration.

Aln Valley Railway has lodged plans for larger storage facilities.

Once restoration is complete these coaches will need to be stored elsewhere to free up space for new projects – hence the need for a new building.