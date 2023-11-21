Plan for new storage shed lodged by Aln Valley Railway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trustees say the expansion of the heritage railway has increased the storage and maintenance requirement for coaches and wagons.
A planning report explains that historic coaches and wagons, many of timber construction, need to be stored under cover when not in use.
The existing workshop and maintenance building houses both locomotives and coaches under restoration.
Once restoration is complete these coaches will need to be stored elsewhere to free up space for new projects – hence the need for a new building.
If approved, it would be positioned to the east of the existing sidings. The two tracks at the north end of the site would be replaced by two tracks which will enter the building at the south end. These will connect to the existing Loading Road which has a hardstanding area with vehicular access for the delivery of further rolling stock.