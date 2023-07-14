An application by Paul Edwards, owner of Westlea B&B on Riverside Road, is being recommended for approval by Northumberland County Council.

He wants to build a detached house on a steeply sloping site behind his property.

A planning report on his behalf states: ‘The proposal is for the erection of a new detached dwelling within this parcel of land to be used as residential accommodation.

There are plans to build a new home on an empty plot in Alnmouth.

‘The intention would be to dig the house into the land and provide a retaining wall around the rear and side. This will give the effect, looking west, that the property is single storey.’

However, objections have been raised by Alnmouth Parish Council and 16 local residents, with concerns about access via the Northumberland Street entrance as well as parking and congestion issues in the area.

The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership also raised concerns, stating: “The AONB Partnership is supportive of the principle of a new dwelling on this backland plot however raises concerns over the siting, scale and massing of the proposed house and the subsequent loss of one of the few remaining green spaces within the historic core of Alnmouth.”

The application is due to be decided by the North Northumberland Local Area Council planning committee on Thursday.

Planning officer Hannah Nilsson, in a report, states: “The plot size is consistent with the host dwelling to the front of the site (29 Riverside Road) and the wider area and would not represent overdevelopment nor result in a cramped layout and appearance and would consequently sit well within the street scene.

"Whilst it is acknowledged that the proposal would result in the loss of one of the few remaining green spaces within Alnmouth as raised by the AONB Partnership, the land is private land not readily accessible by the public and is not prominent, nor is it a key part of the character of the area.”