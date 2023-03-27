News you can trust since 1854
Plan for 12 bungalows in Amble refused by council planners

Plans for 12 bungalows in Amble have been refused by Northumberland County Council.

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:30 BST

D P Builders submitted plans last year to develop a greenfield site to the south of the Southmead Estate.

A scheme comprising seven bungalows and five dormer bungalows was planned, the same number envisaged in a 2020 application.

Council planners, moving refusal under delegated powers, noted that while the proposal is acceptable in principle and support for residential can be found in the Local Plan, the design falls short of expectations.

Southmead, Amble.
David Love, specialist senior officer, reported: “There is concern that the design layout has been completed with a view of achieving a density as opposed to a quality place.

"The development has the potential to sit as an island with a layout at odds with the wider locale offering no continuity to the wider modern development approach in this part of Amble.

"It is considered that the proposal, despite being in an area of modern housing developments, does not add to the sense of place or respect the character of the emerging area.”

There were also highways concerns about a proposed new access point from Percy Street on the eastern boundary of the site.

"The access does not provide appropriate utility for multiple vehicles undertaking movements at the same time,” reported Mr Love.

Amble Town Council had welcomed the proposed scheme, especially the bungalows for which there is local demand.

There were no objections from local residents.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf had stated: “It is clear that the site’s position in Amble makes it a sustainable location for development.”

