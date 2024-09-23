Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An updated food service plan has been adopted by Northumberland County Council that sets out how its Public Protection Service will ensure the quality and safety of food in the county is maintained.

There are more than 3,600 food premises in the county that are subject to food safety and food standards regulation and are inspected at intervals based on the risk category of the premises.

The percentage of food businesses in the county with a food hygiene rating of satisfactory to very good (three to five stars) is 99 per cent, which is above regional and national averages

In addition, there are more than 1,700 feed hygiene businesses – mainly farm premises – which are also subject to inspection to ensure hygiene, storage and labelling requirements are met.

Coun Gordon Stewart.

The Food & Feed, Safety & Standards Service Plan 2024/25 sets out the programme of work for the year ahead. It outlines the inspection programme, targets, enforcement actions and how staffing resources will be deployed so they have the most impact. It also reflects on the achievements of the previous year.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities said: “Our Public Protection Service works very hard so we can have confidence in a high level of food safety and hygiene when it comes to food.

“This service plan is produced on an annual basis in line with guidance from the Food Standards Agency and provides assurance we are keeping people safe and are committed to working with businesses in a transparent, fair and equitable way to deliver this important service.”