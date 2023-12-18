A petition calling for road safety improvements at an accident blackspot has been submitted.

More than 1,000 people have backed a campaign calling for a radical realignment of the junction at the B1340 Swinhoe crossroads between Beadnell and Chathill.

Campaign coordinator John Rhind handed over the petition to Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson of Northumberland County Council.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP and parish councils in Bamburgh, North Sunderland and Beadnell have all registered their support for the aims of the campaign.

John Rhind and Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

One of the suggestions is the creation of a mini roundabout to overcome the current lack of visibility and reduce traffic speeds.

Mr Rhind has previously said: “A ‘wait and see’ policy that continues to gamble with people’s lives will not do.”

Following enquiries, it has been established that Northumberland County Council already owns the waste ground opposite the property.