A petition calling for a Northumberland County Council-run aviary in Morpeth to be permanently closed ‘in the interest of birds’ now has more than 350 signatures.

It was set-up online just before Christmas and relates to the feature in Carlisle Park.

The petition claims that “unsuitable species are placed together”, other concerns include healthcare, diet and husbandry standards, and its “structural security” is also mentioned after rats gained access and killed some of the birds – the aviary is currently closed and the surviving birds were rehomed.

In response, the council has defended how the birds have been looked after, saying it “does not accept that there have been instances of animal neglect as alleged”. As for the future of the aviary, the local authority says it is considering its next steps.

Picture of an entrance to Carlisle Park in Morpeth by Google (in July 2023) with the aviary in the background.

A Facebook page called Carlisle Park Aviary has a few posts that reference the petition and one of them says: “We would like to remind you that this is not to attack members of staff. Those who work at the aviary try their best and have done a good job. The issue is mostly down to funding, an aviary that is in disrepair and that times have changed.”

The actual petition – available at www.change.org/p/stop-carlisle-park-aviary-in-the-interest-of-birds – includes the following: “In the modern age, council-run aviaries like this one should not exist as they fail to meet the complex needs of exotic birds.

“Unsuitable species are placed together, causing stress and harm. The aviary’s structural security is an ongoing concern.

“Despite promises to repair the facility, the structure is too old and decaying to be made safe. The material used should be rat-proof, yet the aviary remains vulnerable to pests, theft, and the introduction of toxic food by the public.

“The birds are fed a monotonous seed diet, which leads to malnutrition and disease, such as fatty liver and heart disease.

“Birds with obvious health issues, such as tumours or overgrown beaks, are left to suffer because of the council’s unwillingness to fund medical care.

“Husbandry standards are equally appalling. Bedding, which should be changed weekly to prevent disease, is often left untouched for months, leading to an unbearable buildup of faeces.”

A county council spokesperson said in response: “The aviary in Carlisle Park has been providing a home for rescued birds for many years and is a cherished feature of the park for a significant number of visitors.

“We are aware of the petition to close the aviary in the park and do not accept that there have been instances of animal neglect as alleged. The birds in the aviary are visited and checked daily and have access at all times to food and clean water; the aviary is subject to routine cleans and changes of bedding and litter.

“Birds receive veterinary checks before being housed in the aviary and have received veterinary attention on the few occasions when they have been found to be ill.

“Unfortunately, there has been an issue recently where vermin gained access to the aviary and this, very sadly, has resulted in the loss of some of the birds.

“In response to this, the council took prompt action to close the aviary and rehome the surviving birds, whilst we consider the next steps for the aviary.”