Petition calls for safe pedestrian crossing on Ashington road before 'fatality'

Councillors have warned that failure to install a safe crossing on a busy road could lead to a fatal incident.

It comes after 83 residents signed a petition calling for a controlled pedestrian crossing on the Newbiggin Road, between its junction with Freeman Way and the A189 Spine Road.

The petition argued it is a “significant problem” for older and disabled people, as there is no way for residents of Essendene Rise to access public transport without crossing the road.

Young children are also said to be at risk when accessing local shops or walking to and from school.

Newbiggin Road in Ashington. Photo: Google Maps.

The opening of a Co-op and Cooplands bakery, as well as the increase in size of the Essendene Rise housing estate, has increased both traffic and pedestrian crossing in recent times.

Council officers had proposed to undertake further road safety surveys to see if a crossing was needed, as well as considering any road signage or markings to provide additional warnings to motorists.

However, at Wednesday’s meeting of the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Council, members urged them to go further.

Cllr Jeff Reid, addressing highways officer Neil Snowdon said: “Can you not just get on with the design work? You could do it on the back of a fag packet, I don’t understand why it takes so long.

“At some point you’re going to need to build it. We’re not going to shut up about it.”

Cllr Brian Gallacher added: “Historically, there have been one or two killed on that road which shows you how dangerous that road is. I raised massive concerns at the planning stage of the estate, and my argument at the time was ‘let’s build it safe and worry about the money later’.

“I think we should be helping these people – the estate has grown, we’re trying to get people out of their cars but it is easier and safer to use the car. We shouldn’t wait until people have accidents, let’s be proactive and push this forward.

“We don’t want to be talking about a fatality or some young child being knocked down before we say this has to be done.”