Petition calls for funds from second homes council tax to be ‘ring-fenced’ for tourism hotspots in Northumberland

Northumberland County Council has already announced it will double the council tax charge for second homes from next spring.

But a new petition aims to ensure the extra money will be used to benefit communities in second home hotspots such as Beadnell, Seahouses and Bamburgh and not disappear into central council funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jennifer Hall from Beadnell, who has submitted the petition on behalf of local residents, said: “Our area is largely dependent on tourism, there is a low wage economy, and demand for housing by people from outside the community has led to an affordability crisis.

Beadnell beach. Picture by Jane Coltman

"Northumberland County Council recognise the impact that higher numbers of second homes and holiday lets have on local housing markets and on the sustainability of local communities, particularly in areas where many properties are not occupied for parts of the year.

“Over the years parishes in the AONB and other rural areas have continually asked the council to supply additional affordable housing, and to help to mitigate the effects of having 50% or more second or holiday homes.

"However the excuse has always been that there is insufficient funding.

“The rural and coastal areas have traditionally missed out on national, regional, and European funding. We aren’t coalfield areas, and we aren’t classed as areas of deprivation as, despite low wages and seasonal employment, we have some wealthy retired people living in our villages. We want to ensure that this new funding stream is used to mitigate the many challenges we face.

“This is an opportunity for Northumberland County Council to use this additional, unexpected income and set a positive example to other parts of the country.”

She cites the Welsh devolved Government’s second home premium at an example to follow, which is at a maximum of four times the local council tax, with extra funding being used to build more affordable housing to purchase and more council and social housing for residents to rent.

In the recent Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that tax breaks for holiday homes would end in April 2025, with the aim of improving the availability of housing for local people.

Jennifer added: “Villages in Northumberland are very self-reliant. However the lack of young people, due to the lack of sufficient affordable housing, means we are becoming ageing communities, struggling to survive.

"We are best placed to identify what is needed. As well as affordable housing, this money could be used for public services and local facilities, including transport. This unexpected income could help our communities thrive once again.”

Rachel Douglas, who owns Home from Home Housekeeping in Seahouses, submitted a petition to the council a year ago asking for more affordable housing in the area. She also supports the current petition.

She said: “Tourism, holiday homes and second homes are an essential part of many areas including Beadnell, Seahouses and Bamburgh. It is vitally important that any and all revenue raised from these sectors is directed to benefit the social, economic and educational needs of the areas where the revenue was raised.”

