Petition calling for safety improvements at Swinhoe crossroads set to go before council
A petition containing more than 1,000 signatures was submitted to Northumberland County Council in December.
Petitioners are calling for a radical realignment of the junction, with some calling for a mini-roundabout to overcome the current lack of visibility and reduce traffic speeds.
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP and parish councils in Bamburgh, North Sunderland and Beadnell have all registered their support for the aims of the campaign.
The petition will be heard by members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council in Alnwick on Thursday, March 28.
Petitioner John Rhind, from Beadnell, said: “The case for action is clear. Six road traffic accidents have been reported to me as having occurred at the crossroads in the past 25 months.
On his call for a mini-roundabout, he added: “New or additional road signs and markings will only confuse, not solve, the problem.”