Residents have raised concerns about the traffic island to the west of the new Blossom Park development in Pegswood for some time, and the council agreed it should be removed at a meeting in May.

It was installed by property developer Barratt Homes at the request of the council’s highways team as part of the planning permission for the Blossom Park development – but the decision to remove it followed a petition calling on the authority to act, signed by more than 300 residents.

However, almost four months after that meeting, the traffic island remains in place. Barratt Homes has now said that the work will not be carried out until the new year.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A traffic island introduced close to new housing the development at Blossom Park in Pegswood, Northumberland which is set to be removed. Photo: Craig Connor/NCJ Media.

A spokesperson for Barratt North East said: “We were asked by Northumberland County Council to install their design for a traffic island. Unfortunately, it has been struck on two separate occasions by cars travelling into Pegswood.

“To avoid any further accidents, we’ve worked with the council on a new design to remove the island and replace it with rumble strips to slow down vehicles before they enter the village, where there is a 30mph speed limit.

“While we’re keen for this to be completed as soon as possible, we need to give 12 weeks’ notice for a road closure. Both the council and Arriva has asked for the closure not to disrupt the busy Christmas period, so we expect to start the works in mid-January.”

Coun David Towns, who represents the Pegswood ward on the county council, said: “People aren’t going to be happy about that. The latest thing people are cross about is that the dark nights are starting to come in and it’s hard to see.

“Leaving it in until mid winter when it is very dark nights is why people are concerned. It’s not very visible. It would be preferable to take it out as soon as possible, but if Barratt have to work to this notification period then that is the way it is.”

Speaking prior to Barratt’s announcement, Coun Towns said people in the town felt they had been “forgotten about” and branded the issue a “saga” on social media.

He said: “It has been going on far too long. When I’ve been driving into the village myself it has been difficult to see in some situations.