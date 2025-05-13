The Labour county councillor for Pegswood has welcomed the news that a surgery in her ward will be among those to benefit as a result of a new Government scheme to upgrade and modernise more than 1,000 doctor’s surgeries.

Backed by the Labour government’s £102million investment, the surgeries will receive vital funding to create additional space to see more patients, boost productivity and improve patient care.

Pegswood county councillor Vicky Oakley said: “Labour was elected to deliver the change Pegswood desperately needs and rescuing our NHS is absolutely critical to making that change a reality.

“The surgery opening half a day a week was never enough. This investment will bring positive change to Pegswood and our community.

“Labour won’t be able to turn this country round overnight, but thanks to decisions like this we are moving in right direction.”

Projects will be delivered during the 2025 to 2026 financial year, with the first upgrades expected to begin in summer 2025.