New paving has been laid and work is now underway on the traffic turning area at the end of Bondgate Within (outside WH Smith and Costa).

There is no pedestrian access from Paikes Street to Bondgate Within on March 6-7 while work continues.

Improved bollards and new road markings are also planned at the Market Street end.

As part of the overall pedestrianisation scheme the teams will also be making changes to the junction between Fenkle Street and Market Street.

The work started in October, then paused for the Christmas shopping period. It had originally been scheduled to finish in January.

The work follows a trial from 2019, when Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council agreed to pedestrianise Narrowgate after concerns the street was not wide enough to comfortably accommodate both pedestrians and heavy traffic.

2 . Narrowgate Looking up Narrowgate towards Bondgate Within. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

3 . Narrowgate Work is now taking place on the Bondgate Within section. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales