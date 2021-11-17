Pedestrian safety works set to start on Alnwick street

Victoria Terrace in Alnwick.

The Victoria Terrace scheme, aimed at helping shoppers, residents and schoolchildren cross the road near the Co-op, has been delayed several times but is now scheduled to begin on November 22.

Footpath works on Willowburn Avenue are scheduled for completion this week.

Meanwhile, the repaving of Swansfield Park Road has been pencilled in for early 2022 after a delay meant it could not be completed by Christmas as originally planned.

The resurfacing of Denwick Lane will take place from December 9-12.

Traffic surveys have also started in and around the Bondgate Tower. The 15th century gateway to the town centre has been hit by vehicles on a number of occasions.

Public consultation on the Narrowgate pedestrianisation scheme finished earlier this month and Northumberland County Council will now study the results and come forward with a decision.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.