Pedestrian safety works set to start on Alnwick street
Long-awaited work to install a zebra crossing on a busy road in Alnwick is set to start.
The Victoria Terrace scheme, aimed at helping shoppers, residents and schoolchildren cross the road near the Co-op, has been delayed several times but is now scheduled to begin on November 22.
Footpath works on Willowburn Avenue are scheduled for completion this week.
Meanwhile, the repaving of Swansfield Park Road has been pencilled in for early 2022 after a delay meant it could not be completed by Christmas as originally planned.
The resurfacing of Denwick Lane will take place from December 9-12.
Traffic surveys have also started in and around the Bondgate Tower. The 15th century gateway to the town centre has been hit by vehicles on a number of occasions.
Public consultation on the Narrowgate pedestrianisation scheme finished earlier this month and Northumberland County Council will now study the results and come forward with a decision.