Pedestrian safety work in Alnwick delayed until new year

Victoria Terrace in Alnwick.

The Victoria Terrace scheme had been scheduled to finally begin on November 22.

However, Cllr Gordon Castle, writing on the Alnwick Matters Facebook page, revealed: “Because completion of the zebra crossing will take a minimum of four weeks in good weather it’s been decided to delay the start till early in the new year to avoid possible adverse weather slowing down work that would impact on the run up to Christmas.”

Meanwhile, the repaving of Swansfield Park Road has been pencilled in for early 2022 after a delay meant it could not be completed by Christmas as originally planned.

The resurfacing of Denwick Lane will take place from December 9-12.

Traffic surveys have also started around the Bondgate Tower which has been hit by vehicles on a number of occasions.

A decision is still awaited on the Narrowgate pedestrianisation scheme after public consultation finished earlier this month.

