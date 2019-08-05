Parking time limits on Wooler High Street to be extended

Wooler High Street Picture by Jane Coltman

The 45 minute bays on the High Street will be changed to two hour parking (no return within three hours).

Statutory notices are to be published by Northumberland County Council with the changes expected to be implemented in a few weeks’ time.

Two years ago, the parish council asked the county council to extend the time drivers can park on the High Street.

Last month, parish council chairman Mark Mather, complained that drivers were still being given tickets.

Meanwhile, a survey is to be carried out to assess the justification and feasibility of a crossing on the High Street between the Beauty Bank and Co-op.

Councillors were also informed works on the A697 footpath from Glendale Business Park to Haugh Head will be completed by March 2020.

Keep clear signs are to be reintroduced on The Peth with investigations about double yellow lines down one side.

A memorial picnic bench is to be sited on the riverside bank and a donation has been received from Wooler Fountain Restoration Group towards two round benches.

Three councillors had attended a meeting with members of the Fountain Group and the decision had been made not to remove any trees, rather the planter would be sited in the middle of the existing path and then the path would then go either side of the planter. There is an agreement in principle for the planter to be 10ft high, although the Fountain Group are to be advised to seek confirmation from the county council that the proposed structure is safe. The plans have slightly changed as the new planter will have a self- watering system.

Coun Napier raised the issue of the painting of the Skate Park and that it needs to be put back until the October half term as the park is currently being used by children during the summer holidays.

There is also still a vacancy on the parish council.