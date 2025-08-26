Parking charges are set to be introduced at a beach car park in Northumberland.

The management of the Beach View car park in Boulmer, previously looked after by Longhoughton Parish Council, is being taken over by Northumberland County Council.

A report outlining formal approval of the move explains: “Following discussion with Longhoughton Parish Council it has been agreed that Northumberland County Council will secure a lease for the site from Northumberland Estates and take over the management and maintenance responsibility for the site.

"As part of this it has been agreed that parking restrictions will be put in place to more effectively control parking at the site.

Beach View car park in Boulmer.

“In line with other coastal off-street car parks across Bamburgh, Beadnell, Craster, Holy Island, Newton-by-the-Sea and Seahouses, in order for this initiative to be financially viable, parking charges must be introduced.”

The proposed tariffs are to apply all days between the hours of 8am and 6pm: Up to 2 hours - £1; Up to 3 hours - £1.50; All day – £3.

New pay and display parking machines will be installed, with a trial of cashless payments only.

A consultation exercise resulted in nine objections with concerns about the impact on local residents who use the beach car park for short walks/dog walks. There were also fears it could lead to more vehicles parking in Boulmer.

One objector noted: “This sounds most unfair and expensive for residents of the local area who walk their dogs for approx half an hour.”

The officer’s report states: “The charging arrangements have been informed by tariffs at other similar sites in the area and the need for the site to be financially sustainable, with income from charges being used to meet the management and maintenance of the car park facility.

"Concerns over risk of displacement parking are noted and, whilst waiting restrictions in the form of double yellow lines are already in place at this vicinity, reviews and surveys will be conducted following the scheme’s implementation for any potential displaced parking effect and road safety issues.

"The proposal is intended to increase parking facilities along with road safety, maintain the free flow of traffic where possible and to protect the amenity of the area overall.”

The scheme is to be funded through the 2025/26 Local Transport Plan (LTP) programme.