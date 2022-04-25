Parking charges increase on the Northumberland coast: This is how much you'll have to pay

Seahouses car park.

New parking charges came into force today (Monday) in car parks managed by Northumberland County Council.

It will now cost £8 to park all day in Bamburgh, Seahouses and Holy Island’s Chare Ends car parks – up £1.

It will also cost £1 more to park all day at Beadnell, Craster, Low Newton and Newton Steads – up from £6 to £7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An enhanced tiered tariff structure has also been introduced in Bamburgh and on Holy Island in consultation with the parish councils.

Visitors to both now also have the option of four and five hour stays whereas previously there were only three hour and all-day options.

The first hour remains free in Seahouses and Beadnell.

New parking charges in the council's country parks at Druridge Bay, Bolam Lake and Plessey Woods will come into force on Thursday, May 5.

Paul Jones, the council's director of local services, said: “It is something we have undertaken to help manage demand but also to support further investment in parking facilities.”

This includes an extension of the Turner Street car park in Amble which is due to start imminently.

“It’s a multi-million investment and the works there will be starting at the back end of April,” said Mr Jones.

"It’s a 14-week programme so the intention is that the extended facility will hopefully be up and running by the start of the school summer holidays.”

An extension of the car park at Berwick quayside has also recently been completed to help the town centre cope with high summer demand.

Holy Island (Chare Ends)

Three hours: was £4.50, now £5

Four hours: £6

Five hours: £7

All day: was £7, now £8

Holy Island (Green Lane)

Four hours (coaches): was £7, now £7.50

All day (coaches): was £10, now £11

Seahouses

First hour free

Two hours: was £3, now £3.50

Three hours: was £4.50, now £5

All day: was £7, now £8

Four hours (coaches): was £7, now £7.50

All day (coaches): was £10, now £11

Bamburgh

Three hours: was £4.50, now £5

Four hours: £6

Five hours: £7

All day: was £7, now £8

Four hours (coaches): was £7, now £7.50

All day (coaches): was £10, now £11

Beadnell

First hour free

Three hours: was £4.50, now £5

All day: was £6, now £7

Craster

One hour: was £1.50, now £1.80

Two hours: was £3, now £3.50

Three hours: was £4.50, now £5

All day: was £6, now £7

Low Newton

One hour: was £1.50, now £1.80

Two hours: was £3, now £3.50

Three hours: was £4.50, now £5

All day: was £6, now £7

Newton Steads

One hour: was £1.50, now £1.80

Two hours: was £3, now £3.50

Three hours: was £4.50, now £5

All day: was £6, now £7

Druridge Bay Country Park

Up to 1 hour – Free

Up to 2 hours – £2

All day – £4

Bolam Lake Country Park

Up to 1 hour – Free

Up to 2 hours – £2

All day – £4

Plessey Woods Country Park

Up to 1 hour – Free

Up to 2 hours – £2