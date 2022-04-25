Parking charges increase on the Northumberland coast: This is how much you'll have to pay

New parking charges came into force today (Monday) in car parks managed by Northumberland County Council.
It will now cost £8 to park all day in Bamburgh, Seahouses and Holy Island’s Chare Ends car parks – up £1.
It will also cost £1 more to park all day at Beadnell, Craster, Low Newton and Newton Steads – up from £6 to £7.
An enhanced tiered tariff structure has also been introduced in Bamburgh and on Holy Island in consultation with the parish councils.
Visitors to both now also have the option of four and five hour stays whereas previously there were only three hour and all-day options.
The first hour remains free in Seahouses and Beadnell.
New parking charges in the council's country parks at Druridge Bay, Bolam Lake and Plessey Woods will come into force on Thursday, May 5.
Paul Jones, the council's director of local services, said: “It is something we have undertaken to help manage demand but also to support further investment in parking facilities.”
This includes an extension of the Turner Street car park in Amble which is due to start imminently.
“It’s a multi-million investment and the works there will be starting at the back end of April,” said Mr Jones.
"It’s a 14-week programme so the intention is that the extended facility will hopefully be up and running by the start of the school summer holidays.”
An extension of the car park at Berwick quayside has also recently been completed to help the town centre cope with high summer demand.
Holy Island (Chare Ends)
Three hours: was £4.50, now £5
Four hours: £6
Five hours: £7
All day: was £7, now £8
Holy Island (Green Lane)
Four hours (coaches): was £7, now £7.50
All day (coaches): was £10, now £11
Seahouses
First hour free
Two hours: was £3, now £3.50
Three hours: was £4.50, now £5
All day: was £7, now £8
Four hours (coaches): was £7, now £7.50
All day (coaches): was £10, now £11
Bamburgh
Three hours: was £4.50, now £5
Four hours: £6
Five hours: £7
All day: was £7, now £8
Four hours (coaches): was £7, now £7.50
All day (coaches): was £10, now £11
Beadnell
First hour free
Three hours: was £4.50, now £5
All day: was £6, now £7
Craster
One hour: was £1.50, now £1.80
Two hours: was £3, now £3.50
Three hours: was £4.50, now £5
All day: was £6, now £7
Low Newton
One hour: was £1.50, now £1.80
Two hours: was £3, now £3.50
Three hours: was £4.50, now £5
All day: was £6, now £7
Newton Steads
One hour: was £1.50, now £1.80
Two hours: was £3, now £3.50
Three hours: was £4.50, now £5
All day: was £6, now £7
Druridge Bay Country Park
Up to 1 hour – Free
Up to 2 hours – £2
All day – £4
Bolam Lake Country Park
Up to 1 hour – Free
Up to 2 hours – £2
All day – £4
Plessey Woods Country Park
Up to 1 hour – Free
Up to 2 hours – £2
All day – £4