Parish councillors praised as ‘unpaid volunteers’ saving council taxpayers ‘astronomical’ amount
It comes after a review found nine parishes in the county are currently without a functioning council because not enough people are willing to serve.
Northumberland County Council has launched a wide-ranging community governance review that will allow changes to be made to these parishes. Councils require a minimum level of members to be quorum, or able to make decisions.
Speaking at a meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Committee, county councillor David Bawn praised those working in the first tier of local government.
He said: “What needs to be remembered is town and parish councillors are volunteers. All this work is done by unpaid volunteers, which must save the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds.
“If the county council had to do it all, the budget cost would be astronomical. They give their time for free to help us administer governance. They should be celebrated.”
The nine parishes without councillors are Akeld, Ewart, Kilham, Bewick, Hartleyburn, Roddam, Earle, Ilderton and Snitter. A notice of election has been published by the county council twice since May, but no nominations were received.
Coun Ed Dungait questioned why the parishes were suffering from a lack of representation.
He said: “The parish councils were brought in with the right number of people living there. I would imagine there aren’t less people living in the parishes.
“Is it fair to say fewer people are willing to step up to these roles?”
The county council’s head of elections Lynsey Denyer explained that there was no simple answer as to why the parishes had been left without councillors.
She said: “We don’t know the answer. People’s habits do change, settlements change.
“There may have been families who have been in villages for years who move and a new family comes in who don’t even know what a parish council is. If you live in an area without parish councils, you might not know what parish councils can do for you.”
The community governance will run until the end of 2026, with significant consultation with local councillors and residents throughout that period.
Any changes will not be implemented until after the next round of local elections in 2029.