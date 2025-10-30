Padel courts plan at Morpeth Golf Club approved by council

Amended plans for two padel courts on part of the existing car park at Morpeth Golf Club have been approved.

The scheme was given the green light by Northumberland County Council’s planning department.

An officer report stated: “The siting of the courts adjacent to existing built form ensures that the impact on the openness of the Green Belt is minimised, particularly as the land is currently used for car parking.

"While it is acknowledged that this part of the golf course is already developed to a degree, the proposed sporting facilities represent a proportionate and appropriate addition that supports the operational needs of the site.

Morpeth Golf Club.

"This proposal supports the economic sustainability of Morpeth Golf Club and delivers public benefits by enabling access for non-members.”

Padel is a racket sport usually played in doubles on a court that is smaller than a tennis court with a hard surfacing such as asphalt or concrete and surrounded by transparent walls.

The game shares the same scoring system as tennis, but has different balls and rackets and game techniques which align more closely with squash, with the ball being able to be bounced of the court surrounds.

Booking of the courts would be available to anyone wishing to play, not just for golf club members.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf stated: “The proposal will diversify the offering of outdoor sports and recreational facilities within Morpeth, whilst simultaneously improving the economic outlook for the golf club.

“The new courts will create new jobs and bring additional income to the golf club, safeguarding their future as a sports facility.”