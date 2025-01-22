Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An outline application to build a new ‘medical centre’ in the Cramlington area up to 1,500sqm has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The site comprises of a strip of grassland 0.7Ha in size and it is located between the A189 to the east and the B1505 to the west, fairly close to the Moor Farm roundabout.

As the proposal by Alpha Recovery is outline, if it gets the green light then further details about the centre such as access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale would be set out in a subsequent reserved matters application.

A planning statement submitted with the bid states: “The centre will be sustainably located and will improve access to medical facilities and infrastructure for the local community, as well as provide jobs within the local economy (both directly and indirectly).

“Whilst aspects pertaining to access are reserved for future consideration, it is deemed that the application demonstrates that suitable means of access can be provided for all users and sufficient parking (vehicles and cycle) arrangements can be achieved on site.

“There are no material considerations or technical concerns, respectively, that would warrant the development not being approved.

A separate design and access statement includes the following: “As part of the approach to biodiversity and the need to achieve a net gain, other land adjacent to the application site will be enhanced to provide better quality habitats and assist with providing greater than 10% net gain.

“This will be done through the enhancement of grassland to achieve good conditions, along with other interventions.”