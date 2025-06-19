Otterburn guest house popular with wedding parties granted licence to serve alcohol
The Butterchurn B&B is close to Le Petit Château and Woodhill Hall.
Speaking at a licensing hearing, proprietor Darren Taylor explained that the move to serving drinks would help his business become more viable.
In addition, it would also help provide additional hours for staff, who currently have to work second jobs elsewhere.
Mr Taylor said: “Most of the guests are coming to weddings in neighbouring venues.
“I get groups of guests who buy alcohol from the shop and drink it on my premises. I make no profit from that.
“I don’t want a pub or a nightclub – my business is reliant on other businesses and I’m not comfortable with that. Increased costs have made it difficult to stay viable.”
The licence would allow the eight-bedroom B&B to serve alcohol from 8am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 8am – 11pm Friday and Saturday.
Mr Taylor explained that the mornings would only be open for guests and suggested someone heading out to their wedding may want “a glass of bucks fizz” with their breakfast.
He added that later in the day, he would open up to locals and visitors wishing to enjoy the venue and its gardens.
Two objections were received on the grounds of public nuisance. One objector, whose name was redacted from the documents presented at the hearing, said parking was “limited” at the Butterchurn and “regularly blocks access”.
Despite these concerns – which Mr Taylor argued were “beyond the scope of licensing” – the application was approved.