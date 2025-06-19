An Otterburn guest house frequented by wedding parties has been granted a new licence to serve alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Butterchurn B&B is close to Le Petit Château and Woodhill Hall.

Speaking at a licensing hearing, proprietor Darren Taylor explained that the move to serving drinks would help his business become more viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, it would also help provide additional hours for staff, who currently have to work second jobs elsewhere.

The Butterchurn guest house in Otterburn. Photo: Google Maps.

Mr Taylor said: “Most of the guests are coming to weddings in neighbouring venues.

“I get groups of guests who buy alcohol from the shop and drink it on my premises. I make no profit from that.

“I don’t want a pub or a nightclub – my business is reliant on other businesses and I’m not comfortable with that. Increased costs have made it difficult to stay viable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licence would allow the eight-bedroom B&B to serve alcohol from 8am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 8am – 11pm Friday and Saturday.

Mr Taylor explained that the mornings would only be open for guests and suggested someone heading out to their wedding may want “a glass of bucks fizz” with their breakfast.

He added that later in the day, he would open up to locals and visitors wishing to enjoy the venue and its gardens.

Two objections were received on the grounds of public nuisance. One objector, whose name was redacted from the documents presented at the hearing, said parking was “limited” at the Butterchurn and “regularly blocks access”.

Despite these concerns – which Mr Taylor argued were “beyond the scope of licensing” – the application was approved.