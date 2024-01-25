News you can trust since 1854
Organisations in Northumberland invited to supplier support event

Northumberland County Council is to host special sessions aimed at helping organisations in the county to do business with the local authority and to help boost the economy.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:37 GMT
The free event at County Hall in Morpeth on Friday, March 1 will enable those who attend to find out more about council goods and services and how to find, bid and contract with the authority, including new legislation.

It is open to county businesses of various types – whether large, medium or small – and also the voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors.

County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This council spends around £600million each year on projects, goods and services, and we want to spend this money locally wherever we can to support local businesses and help economic growth.

Council leader Glen Sanderson.
Council leader Glen Sanderson.

“We have contracts for construction, social care, education, transport, catering and energy – to name just a few.

“This supplier support event will give organisations a chance to meet the people involved in public sector procurement and help them consider and gear up to bid for new contracts now and in the future.”

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate services, added: “We know that the public sector procurement process can sometimes seem confusing, so this event aims to help all local businesses to be ready to bid for work – not just from our council, but from other councils and public bodies.

“It will give potential suppliers the opportunity to build a knowledge and understanding of how to write a good tender bid and what criteria the council is looking for.”

Anyone who wants to attend should register at nland.cc/SupplierDayRegistration by Monday, February 19.

