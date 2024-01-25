Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free event at County Hall in Morpeth on Friday, March 1 will enable those who attend to find out more about council goods and services and how to find, bid and contract with the authority, including new legislation.

It is open to county businesses of various types – whether large, medium or small – and also the voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This council spends around £600million each year on projects, goods and services, and we want to spend this money locally wherever we can to support local businesses and help economic growth.

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

“We have contracts for construction, social care, education, transport, catering and energy – to name just a few.

“This supplier support event will give organisations a chance to meet the people involved in public sector procurement and help them consider and gear up to bid for new contracts now and in the future.”

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate services, added: “We know that the public sector procurement process can sometimes seem confusing, so this event aims to help all local businesses to be ready to bid for work – not just from our council, but from other councils and public bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will give potential suppliers the opportunity to build a knowledge and understanding of how to write a good tender bid and what criteria the council is looking for.”