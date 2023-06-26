It has emerged that two part-time youth workers and 10 part-time youth support workers, the equivalent in hours of three full-time staff members, will lose their jobs at the council, impacting Blyth, Seaton Valley, and the west of Northumberland.

The Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, and independents on the council have come out in opposition to the cuts and said the positions should remain, amid fears voluntary groups may have to turn young people away without the support.

Northumberland Labour leader Scott Dickinson said: “This only came to light after we were investigating why a youth worker in Blyth was being made redundant when members of staff started making contact with us.

Party leaders Scott Dickinson (left), Jeff Reid (centre), and Derek Kennedy (right) have criticised the redundancies.

“Apparently the staff were told the council no longer requires a youth service because there is so much on offer from the private and third sector.

“The council is choosing to turn its back on a very vulnerable section of the people it serves.

“There is plenty of evidence about these services keeping young people away from antisocial behaviour and helping them make friends. In my view, this is a vital part of local authority work and should remain so.”

Leader of the council’s Liberal Democrats, Jeff Reid, added: “This decision exposes the Conservatives to claims of hypocrisy.

“They claim that their top priority is to tackle inequality. When youth engagement is at the very core of a fair and equal society, cutting it is short-sighted, to say the least.”

Councillor Derek Kennedy, leader of the independent group, described the cuts as “heartless”. He said: “Young people will pay the price for the council’s short-sightedness.

“I know many families who rely on youth service provision. This just makes matters worse.”

Youth groups, many of which are already struggling with the cost of living crisis, have warned that without funding to plug the gaps left by these cuts, service provision will have to be reduced.

Gemma Nixon, the manager of Prudhoe Youth Project, was not consulted by the council ahead of the cuts despite the organisation currently receiving six hours of youth worker support.

She said: “We have just weeks until they’re no longer working for Northumberland County Council.

“The impact it will have is huge. We rely on them to meet our current ratio.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for inspiring young people, said: “We have a passionate and dedicated voluntary and community sector who care deeply about improving the lives of children and young people.

“Following consultation with our young people, families and partners, it was agreed that the best way to achieve our ambitions for our young people is to channel our resources into supporting these organisations to expand their excellent work.

“In planning our services, we need to consider the resources available and decide on the things that we can do as a council and those things we need to work in partnership to achieve.

“As a result of the review, a small number of part-time posts have been made redundant.

