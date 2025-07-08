Two of the remaining stations on the Northumberland Line railway will not re-open to the public until 2026, it has been confirmed.

It comes just a week after officials at Northumberland County Council said the stations at Northumberland Park and Bedlington were on track to open this year.

The stations at Ashington and Seaton Delaval have been open since November, while Newsham in Blyth followed in March. In addition, Blyth Bebside – which had been due to open this summer – is now slated to open “later this year”.

The latest delays on the £300million railway were revealed by council leader Glen Sanderson at a council meeting.

The latest delays were revealed at a council meeting. Photo by Northern.

Speaking on a report highlighting the council’s achievements over the past 12 months, the Conservative leader pointed to the successes of the railway line – but also dropped the news that the stations had been delayed.

He said: “We now have a new branded train called the Northumbrian. We have passed the 400,000 passenger mark in just over seven months.

“That’s extraordinary – nobody foresaw that happening. We have another station opening later this year and the final two will be built next year.

“It is a success story that is nationally important. We are very proud and I hope you are too.”

Quizzed on the delay by the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting, Coun Sanderson said: “Dates for the remaining station openings are still to be finalised, with Bebside the next to open in the coming months, followed by Northumberland Park and Bedlington.

“While these final two station openings now look likely to open early next year, I would always rather be safe than sorry in my promises. We have worked to overcome some huge engineering challenges and I know everyone involved with this project is working incredibly hard to open all stations as quickly and safely as possible.

“The nationally important Northumberland Line has been an extraordinary success since it opened in December.”

A Northern spokesperson added: “We are facilitating and supporting the opening of Blyth Bebside, Bedlington and Northumberland Park. Lots of work has already taken place to overcome challenges and deliver what our passengers want on the Northumberland Line.

“We are working hard with the council and other partners to ensure the remaining stations will open as quickly and safely as possible.”