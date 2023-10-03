A picture of Berwick Old Bridge taken by Alan Hughes in July this year.

It will soon be closed to vehicles for a number of months so repairs to the masonry can be carried out, but one final approval is required.

The bridge was closed from October 2020 to June 2021 for an initial restoration project. The timing of any celebration activities for the 400th anniversary will be taken into account for any further works.

A county council spokesperson said: “We’ve gained all required approvals, with the exception of Natural England consent who are now requiring us to obtain a Marine Management Organisation licence.

“We are awaiting an approval date, after which the works can commence. The bridge remains open at this time.”