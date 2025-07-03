The company behind plans for a new £10billion data centre campus in Northumberland has met with local businesses to identify potential partnerships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QTS, the data centre subsidiary of US investment giant Blackstone, is building a vast facility to provide computing power for tech firms at Cambois.

More than 30 local businesses met with officials from the company on Monday to learn more about the data centre campus and how they may be able to dovetail together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that the site will employ around 400 “highly skilled” staff once completed, as well as over 1,000 long-term construction jobs and roughly 2,600-2,700 indirect jobs.

An artistic rendering of a typical data centre design for conceptual purposes.

A spokesman for QTS said: “QTS met with 30 leading local businesses to learn more about the proposed new data centre campus in Cambois, discuss partnership opportunities and identify how they can work together.

“Following Northumberland County Council’s approval of the outline planning application for the QTS data centre campus development in May 2025, 30 local businesses – including electrical and mechanical specialists, operational experts, and tech companies – were invited by QTS and Northumberland County Council for a ‘Meet the Buyers’ event.

“Local businesses learned more about the development plans and how they may be able to work together on the project. Businesses were also given an opportunity to meet the QTS team and ask questions about the facility, which will span a total of up to 540,000 square metres and offer a capacity of 720MW, with up to 10 separate buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Subject to the necessary approvals by NCC, the next major milestone will be the commencement of the enabling works later this year.”

Northumberland County Council granted outline permission for the proposals earlier this year. Further planning applications for different stages of the project are expected, with the development expected to be completed by 2035.

Construction of the first phase of the data centres themselves is expected to get underway next year.

As part of the deal that saw QTS take ownership of the site – previously earmarked for an electric vehicle battery factory – the American company will provide Northumberland County Council with a £110million cash boost to fund projects that will create jobs and drive growth within the county.