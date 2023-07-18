A railway station is being constructed in Ashington as part of the project to restore passenger services between the town and Newcastle for the first time since the 1960s.

Northern, which will operate the line’s services, will now proceed with plans to build office and mess room facilities at the southern end of the platform and with access to the station car park.

The report from Northumberland County Council’s planning department said: “The reintroduction of passenger rail services on the Northumberland Line will bring considerable benefits to communities in southeast Northumberland, including in the Ashington area.

11 Northern conductors will be based out of Ashington. (Photo by Northern)

“The proposed station at Ashington forms an important part of the overall scheme.

“The proposed conductor building is ancillary to the station development, will provide essential facilities for railway staff, and will not adversely affect neighbouring properties or the character and appearance of the area.”

The building will come with six parking spaces, so should not impact available parking at the station.

11 conductors, who will be recruited later this year, will be based out of the facility, using it throughout the day in between services. Other conductors and drivers will be able to use the facilities too.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “Bringing new rail services to the North East as part of the Northumberland Line is really exciting and we are honoured to be able to provide those services for all the communities based along the route.

“As well as improving connectivity within and beyond the region, our presence in Ashington will also bring more jobs and economic growth to the area.”

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities at Northumberland County Council, added: “This is yet another boost for Ashington and the Northumberland Line as progress continues at pace.

“Building and opening this line was always going to bring more jobs and investment to the area and we’re looking forward to work starting on this part of the scheme.”