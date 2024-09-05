Hundreds of Berwick residents have urged Northumberland County Council to look elsewhere for a temporary car park to offset loss of spaces during the rebuild of The Maltings.

The Gazette revealed last month that the local authority had submitted a planning application to create a 41-space gravel car park on the site previously occupied by Robertson Memorials at Bridge End in Tweedmouth, which is located on the south side of the Old Bridge.

It would involve the demolition of a timber frame sales office and brick garage.

More than 15 objections have been lodged and one of the objectors, Julian Smart, created an online petition on Sunday, September 1 – www.change.org/p/save-berwick-upon-tweed-s-heritage-stop-the-car-park-plan – that has already been signed by more than 250 people.

Former Berwick Town councillor Clare Raybould, who lives near the site, is among those leading the campaign.

Her objection includes the following: “The proposed development is unnecessary. There is ample parking available along Main Street in Tweedmouth, including long stay spaces.

“Inevitably, cars attempting to get into the car park will cause delays with traffic backing up along the Bridge, Main Street (towards Dock Road), Main Street (towards West End and Blakewell Road) and up Union Brae, compounded by the long articulated lorries which use Union Brae and Main Street to reach the Dock.

“The application also states that there will be no loss of non-residential space, which is incorrect given the demolition of both buildings which were in use until very recently.”

A report accompanying the application outlines a plan to excavate 25cm to build embankments, with a safety barrier on the riverside.

If approved, the temporary car park would be permitted for five years.

Dr Smart’s objection to the bid includes the following: “From the Quay Walls and higher positions in Berwick, and from the Old Bridge and other bridges, the historic, peaceful view of the bridge will be marred by vehicles, tarmac, signs and other paraphernalia of a car park.

“In relation to the timber frame sales office, with its timber cladding, barn-style door and unusual (asymmetrical!) stone roof finials, this nineteenth-century building in a conservation area has historic interest and charm.

“The building was owned by John Wilson & Son, funerary sculptor, before the company was taken over by Robertsons – the last occupier – and so it’s likely that the building was at one point the sales room of the notable Berwick architect and funerary sculptor William Wilson, whose work can be found around Spittal.”

A heritage report by council officers explained that the site has become available for lease at Berwick Port and it also stated: “Alternative solutions were investigated, however the cost was considerably greater, resulting in the current solution being proposed.”

The £21million redevelopment of The Maltings is being delivered under the Borderlands Deal. It aims to create an “iconic multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex” when complete in 2027, as well as delivering a “major transformation” of the current venue, but concerns have been raised about spiralling costs for the project.