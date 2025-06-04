More than 30 children in Northumberland living are living in temporary accommodation – marking a sharp rise in recent years.

The figure, which covers the the third quarter of 2024/25, is up 300% from the end of 2019.

Temporary accommodation refers to housing provided by the local council to people experiencing homelessness while they await permanent housing. It can be a range of options like hostels, private rentals, or B&Bs.

However, the data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government also shows that Northumberland’s figure is less than 10% of the national average for unitary authorities, which stands at 375. Newcastle City Council has 118, while Durham has 104.

Councillors Glen Sanderson and Scott Dickinson.

Northumberland County Council has previously unveiled plans to cut down on the time individuals and families spend in temporary accommodation. Council figures showed that between April 1 and December 31 last year, the council spent £255,000 on temporary accommodation for homeless applicants.

The council believes that by directly offering suitable accommodation, rather than allowing homeless people to apply, waiting times will be reduced and temporary accommodation bills will fall.

However, Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson believes that the figures showed the county needed to build more houses to meet demand. It comes as the Government unveils new measures for councils to keep housebuilders on track as part of a drive to build 1.5 million new homes nationally.

Coun Dickinson said: “Locally and across the country, Labour is determined to build the homes we need to help bring the dream of home ownership back into reach for working people and to get children out of temporary accommodation and into a permanent home.

“We need new homes for local families in Northumberland, and we need them built as quickly as possible. Labour was never going to be able to turn this country round overnight, but measures like these – new powers for councils to keep housebuilders on track, and government backing for smaller housebuilders – are all part of getting Britain back on track fast, and building 1.5million new homes over the course of the parliament.

“Families in Northumberland deserve just reward for working hard – that means fair pay and conditions at work, and safety and security at home.”

The new powers include developers who repeatedly fail to build out or use planning permissions to trade land speculatively could face new ‘Delayed Homes Penalty’ or be locked out of future permissions by councils and those deliberately sitting on vital land, without building the homes promised, could see their sites acquired by councils where there is a case in the public interest and stripped of future planning permissions.

Labour has faced fierce criticism from the Tories over the county’s new housebuilding target. The Conservative-led administration at County Hall has argued this will see green areas of the county built over.

Responding to the figures, Conservative leader Coun Glen Sanderson said: “Tackling inequalities still remains one of our key priorities. Looking after children is an integral part of that.

“We take our role very seriously. As part of that, we will be working closely with the North East Combined Authority through their child poverty work to make sure all those issues around children and young people finding themselves homeless are resolved as quickly as possible.”