'Not that one!" jokes Northumberland council leader following appointment of Stephen Gerrard to legal team

The temporary appointment will see Stephen Gerrard – “not that one!” council leader Glen Sanderson joked – employed on a two-year basis after it was approved by full council.

Mr Gerrard will take over on an interim basis from Suki Binjal, who joined also on an interim basis in November 2021. He is expected to start work in June.

Coun Sanderson said: “It is with great pleasure that I present this report. This is not Steven Gerrard the footballer, this is Stephen Gerrard a very experienced and well-spoken about monitoring officer who is coming two us for a fixed-term of two years.

County Hall, Morpeth.

“I’m absolutely delighted about this.”

Following a question from Green Party councillor Nick Morphet, councillors were assured the appointment was on a full-time basis and that Mr Gerrard would be at County Hall more than his predecessor, who is based in London.

The council had intended to appoint a permanent monitoring officer to replace Ms Binjal, but a “tight market” meant they were forced to look at interim arrangements once more. Despite this, Mr Gerrard’s appointment was approved unanimously by councillors.

Coun Sanderson continued: “I think where we are now is a very good position. If people agree, we don’t just have a new full time monitoring officer, but we have some fantastic people in our legal team.

“I feel sure that over time we will see them grow and perhaps be able to take up the role of monitoring officer in the future. This is the way to go and this is the way forward, and the way we wanted to go.”

Tributes were also paid to Ms Binjal for her service to the council.

Coun David Bawn said: “We have had a series of interim monitoring officers which hasn’t been ideal. In Ms Binjal, we have had an amazing monitoring officer who has steered this council through choppy waters.

“We wouldn’t be the happy place we are without the exceptional work she has put in. This council should mention their sincere thanks to her.”