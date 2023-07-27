Northumberland’s Youth Justice Service (YJS) has received an overall rating of ‘Good' following an inspection by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation.

Three areas – staff, planning and implementation and delivery of out-of-court disposals – were also singled out as ‘Outstanding’.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, the county council’s cabinet member for inspiring young people, said: “I am delighted that the ambition, commitment and young person-centred approach of our staff, partners and leaders has been recognised in this report.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, the county council’s cabinet member for inspiring young people.

“We are particularly pleased that inspectors noted the outstanding work of our staff and volunteers – describing them as passionate, kind, enthusiastic and going the extra mile for the children they work with, and all wanting to keep improving the quality of work they deliver. They are a credit to Northumberland.

“In line with our ambition to offer the best service we can, we welcome and will implement the recommendations for further service improvement.”

The YJS works with young people aged 10 to 19 with the aim of preventing them from offending, reoffending, and supporting them to engage in activities to fulfil their potential.

Inspectors were impressed by the trauma-informed, whole-family approach to tackling reoffending as well as how planning is co-designed with children with realistic and achievable targets. This was having a positive impact on tackling repeat offending or poor behaviours.

The inspection identified a total of four recommendations for further improvement.