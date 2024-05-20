Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rising number of children requiring an education and healthcare plan (EHCP) has put huge pressure on Northumberland’s school transport budget, officers have said.

Northumberland County Council is facing an overspend of almost £1 million on the cost of special education needs and disabilities (SEND) transport.

There are currently 407 routes across the county, transporting 1,738 pupils and escorts.

The number of children in Northumberland requiring an education and healthcare plan (EHCP) rose from 1,679 in 2017 to 3,369 in 2023.

Children in a classroom.

Speaking at the family and children’s services scrutiny committee, executive director Audrey Kingham explained that the issue was one faced by councils across the country. However, Northumberland faced additional challenges due to its rural nature.

She said: “Northumberland has overspent with SEND transport as has every council in the country. It is a national issue.

“The challenging budget is due to the increase of EHCP pupils. We have a statutory responsibility to provide that transport and the money comes from Northumberland County Council – we have to provide that.

“Our additional challenge is being a large rural county.”

The home to school transport system is currently being looked at as part of the council’s BEST scheme, which is looking to ensure services are delivered effectively and efficiently.

Ms Kingham continued: “Particularly looking at SEND, we want to meet children’s needs much closer to home rather than travelling around the county to access provision. In the Coquet Partnership now we have Barndale by the Sea which maeans that less children will have to leave the partnership for their education.”

Senior manager of education development Neil Doward also explained the council’s independent travel scheme. This will see “independent travel trainers” support travel independence for young people with SEND.

The trainers will develop “skills and confidence where it is identified that the potential to use public transport or walking to school may be achievable”.

However, Cllr Angie Scott, who has a son with autism who has to travel long distances for his education, said: “It is really interesting, but when we’re looking at independent travel it is impossible for a child in the west to access education in Morpeth.