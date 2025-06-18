The Reform UK opposition group on Northumberland County Council has unveiled its first ever shadow cabinet.

The party became the second-largest group on the council following local elections in May.

Reform’s 23 seats puts them just behind the Conservatives on 26.

Group leader and Croft councillor Mark Peart was elected as group leader in May, while Wensleydale councillor Natalie Rolls will serve as his deputy.

Reform UK members celebrating their success in Northumberland. Photo: Simon Greener/NCJ Media.

The other shadow cabinet positions are as follows:

Shadow Finance & Value for Money – Patrick Lambert (Norham and Islandshires)

Shadow Children & Young People – Martin Jackson (Stakeford)

Shadow Adult Services & Health – Sonia Simm (Haydon)

Shadow Public Safety – Barry Elliott (Newsham)

Shadow Sport & Culture – Karl Green (Seaton with Spital)

Shadow Roads & Highways – David FitzGerald (Choppington and Hepscott)

Shadow Environmental & Rural – David Johnson (Isabella)

Shadow Housing & Planning – John Allen (Hirst)

A spokesman for the party said: “The shadow cabinet members will work within their portfolio to scrutinise the current Tory-led coalition running Northumberland County Council. As Reform are the opposition on NCC, the shadow cabinet can challenge the decisions being put forward by the current council when we feel they are incorrect and give the council the opportunity to change their ideas.”

At the last meeting of the county council, Coun Peart was put forward as the party’s nomination for leader of the local authority. However, he was defeated by Tory incumbent Coun Glen Sanderson after members from the Greens, Liberal Democrats and Independent Group backed the Conservatives to continue in power.