Northumberland's library service hailed as 'best in the country'
As of the first quarter of 2024, there were 52,298 members of the county’s library service – a 13.9% increase on the same period.
Libraries up and down the county also saw 8,319 people attend various events – an increase of 237% on the previous year.
Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for leisure at Northumberland County Council, hailed the service at a meeting of the communities and place scrutiny committee.
He also reminded his fellow councillors that the libraries were not all about books but played an important role in communities.
He said: “A year ago, we talked about the Covid impact and what had happened to our libraries. We weren’t sure what was going to happen, but they have recovered very, very well.
“We have seen an increase in the membership over the last year. A year ago, we had 30 libraries and we still do – we have absolutely no intention to close any of our libraries.
“The library service is different than it used to be several years ago – it’s more than just issuing books. This coming winter, they will be very key as warm hubs because of all the issues there.”
Cllr Watson, who represents the Amble West with Warkworth ward, added: “I think our library service is outstanding, it is one of the best in the country and we need to develop that. We haven’t got lots of cash, so we’re going to try and do the best we can with what we have got.”
Karen Lounton, head of community services at the council, added: “We have brought the library at South Beach in Blyth back into use over the last 12 months.
“It closed for a short period of time after Covid, but it is back after public demand. It is supported by a pretty impressive volunteer network, and on Tuesday it had 94 visitors in just two hours.”
