Northumberland's chief fire officer leaves service after suspension

Northumberland County Council has confirmed that chief fire officer Graeme Binning is no longer an employee of the local authority.

Mr Binning was suspended in March after a review of the culture at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

The review, which has not been made public, was commissioned in February after concerns were raised by individuals in the fire service.

The decision on Mr Binning’s future was made behind closed doors at a meeting of the county council’s employment appeals committee.

Chief fire officer Graeme Binning and deputy chief Jim McNeil. Photo: Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

Since his suspension, Mr Binning’s role has been filled by interim chief Lynsey McVay, who joined on a temporary basis from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. That arrangement is set to continue for the time being.

A spokesman for Northumberland County Council said: “We can confirm that Graeme Binning is no longer an employee of Northumberland County Council. Lynsey McVay continues in her role as interim chief fire officer.”

The press and public were excluded from the meeting’s proceedings.

Along with Mr Binning, deputy chief fire offier Jim McNeil was also suspended at the same time. The county council has confirmed that Mr McNeil has now retired from the fire service.

Following the suspensions in March, fire service officials said the findings of the culture review would be ‘considered’ and that the “necessary next steps” would be taken.

Mr Binning was appointed to the job in August 2023, replacing the long-serving Paul Hedley following his retirement. Prior to joining NFRS, Mr Binning worked at a range of fire and rescue services in England and Scotland across two decades.