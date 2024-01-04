Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wildfire training team won the training provider of the year accolade at the Excellence in Fire and Emergency Awards.

The team, recognising that wildfires have been growing in numbers and intensity in recent years, have utilised their skills and expertise to help address wildfire learning needs by producing an online e-learning package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, physical training courses have been delivered to staff from across the UK, Ireland, Cyprus, Germany, and Denmark.

Billy Davison, Rob Stacey, and Steve Kennedy.

Also, in conjunction with the Home Office, the team designed and developed a specialist wildfire officer course for delivery to the Civil Protection Organisation in Saudi Arabia, a first of its kind for the UK.

More locally the team have managed all training to NFRS personnel and have developed and delivered regional exercises.

The team consists of only one full time member of staff, who is supported by a small number of part time team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Stacey, leader, said: “It has been an immense privilege to win this award. As wildfires become increasingly common, we have a duty to continue to develop as fire and rescue services to be best prepared to tackle them.