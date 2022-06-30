Ellingham Hall has received permission to build an extension to provide 16 new bedrooms.

Doxford Hall, meanwhile, has received approval for a new wedding venue with 13 lodges in and around its walled garden.

Planning officers at Northumberland County Council approved the Ellingham Hall scheme despite 15 letters of objection and concerns from the parish council about parking congestion and the narrow access road.

Ellingham Hall, top, and Doxford Hall.

James Bellis, senior planning offier, reported: ‘It is acknowledged that there will be an environmental impact resulting from the introduction of further development to the area, although there are social and economic benefits to the proposal.

‘Neighbouring occupiers and the parish council have objected with regards to the impact on highways matters including car parking provision at the site, however, it is considered, subject to conditions, the proposal is acceptable in highways terms.’

Currently, the venue can cater for 140 guests and has 17 bedrooms available in the hall as well as seven cottages to the north of the building.

The proposal includes the addition of a West Wing on the former servants’ quarters site and the reinstatement of the East Wing to bring the hall’s occupancy to 63 guests.

Ellingham Hall.

A design statement submitted with the bid explains that there would be 12 new bedrooms in a new wing to the west.

The extension, which would also form a new courtyard for a sheltered seating area and a disabled access, would replace the original servants’ wing which was destroyed by fire in May 1904.

The East Wing, which was intact in the late 19th century, will be rebuilt to provide a new garden room that will open up onto a terrace, providing a second access to the garden, a new bar, and four further bedrooms including a large suite above.

Doxford Hall.

At Doxford Hall, there were no objections although some concerns were raised by the conservation officer.

Senior planning officer, Jon Sharp, reported: ‘On balance, whilst some harm is caused to the setting, the proposal will increase the capacity at this existing hotel business, helping to secure its future.