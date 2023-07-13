The county council’s ruling cabinet has taken the first steps towards establishing a so-called heat network in Northumberland’s eight largest towns.

The vast project – estimated to cost more than £200million – would provide low-carbon, low cost heating for both residents and businesses and be a significant boost towards the council’s net zero targets.

Heat networks distribute heat from central sources and deliver it to the likes of homes, public buildings and shops via a network of underground pipes carrying hot water. Sources include factories, the ground or even from rivers.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

A report presented to members of the cabinet at a meeting explained that Northumberland is “well placed” to take advantage of the technology, with sources of waste industrial heat in six of the eight largest towns. The remaining two towns both have access to rivers.

Speaking at the meeting, council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is a complex report about something that is a remarkably simple idea. Where there is a source of heat, that will be harnessed and fed to houses to provide heat.

“This would be good environmentally and economically.

“We’re expecting to get full financial support from this as we move forward. This is really exciting and is absolutely the thing we should be doing.”

The eight towns set to benefit and their respective heat sources are:

Alnwick (River Aln)

Ashington (Lynemouth Power Station)

Berwick (Simpsons Malt)

Blyth (Coal Authority)

Cramlington (Biomass Power Station)

Hexham (Egger)

Morpeth (River Wansbeck)

Prudhoe (Essity)

The council has pledged for Northumberland to be carbon neutral by 2030, with heating domestic and non-domestic properties from fossil fuel sources contributing nearly one third of the county’s overall emissions. The aim is to connect at least 50 per cent of businesses and 70 per cent of homes to a district heating scheme by 2030.